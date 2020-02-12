Every drop counts. Give blood today!  

[Katy, TX, February 10, 2020] – Your Total Foot Care Specialist and The Toasted Yolk Café Katy in partnership with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive. The event will be held Friday, February 21st, 2020 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm at the Toasted Yolk Café, 98 W. Grand Parkway S, Katy TX. Each donor will receive two signature Toasted Yolk churro donuts and juice. In addition, a drawing for a brunch for four at the Toasted Yolk Café Katy will be held for all donors.

In the United States, someone needs blood every three seconds. The reason to donate is simple – it saves lives. One donation can potentially save three lives. Most people are eligible to donate with the minimum age being 16. Please visit the FAQ section at http://www.giveblood.org/faq.aspx#CanIDonateIf for additional details and eligibility. The donation process takes about an hour and the donation itself takes about 10 minutes on average.

“We are committed to making a difference and donating blood helps save lives. Join us to help make a difference,” said Cyril Thomas, Owner, The Toasted Yolk Café Katy. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center partners with community organizations to save and sustain lives by providing a safe supply of blood, blood components and related services. Help us help others as we donate to help save lives!

SIGN UP IS EASY:

https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/306673

For more information about donating blood:

http://www.giveblood.org/about-donating/what-to-expect/ or email Heather Peterson at hpeterson@aristagroups.com.

About Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

The mission of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is to save and sustain lives by providing a safe supply of blood, blood components and related services. For more information visit: www.giveblood.org

About The Toasted Yolk Katy

The Toasted Yolk Katy aims to provide a unique breakfast and lunch experience. To achieve that goal, the Toasted Yolk curated chef-inspired menus full of fresh, mouth-watering takes on favorite foods. Paired with delicious juices, coffee creations, and hair-of-the-dog cocktails, this restaurant makes fun a priority.

About Your Total Foot Care Specialist

The Board-Certified Podiatrists at Your Total Foot Care Specialists know healthy, pain-free feet play a vital role in all aspects of life. With proper detection, intervention, and care, most foot and ankle problems can be addressed appropriately. For more information visit: www.katyfootcare.com