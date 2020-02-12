Britain’s VOCES8 to perform in concert at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Mar. 8 with “Choral Dances”

WHAT: Great Britain’s internationally-acclaimed vocal ensemble VOCES8 returns to Houston and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church for an evening of exquisite music in a program entitled “Choral Dances.” Since the first music was created, music and dance have been constantly entwined. From chapels and courts to cinemas and clubs, this program rejoices in choral music inspired by dance. Juxtaposing Renaissance music with jazz and pop creates a rare mix of the ethereal and angelic, along with pure foot-tapping fun: a showcase for VOCES8’s inimitable stage presence.

VOCES8 is proud to inspire people through music and share the joy of singing. Touring globally, the group performs an extensive repertory both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists. Versatility and a celebration of diverse musical expression are central to the ensemble’s performance and education ethos.

The concert is presented by St. Luke’s Friends of Music, which is a group of generous individuals who help make beautiful music happen weekly at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, in addition to bringing in outstanding world-class ensembles, including VOCES8, for the enjoyment of the congregation and the broader community.

WHO: VOCES8 members include: Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto; Jonathan Pacey, bass; Andrea Haines, soprano, Eleonore Cockerham, soprano; Barnaby Smith, countertenor; Chris Moore, baritone; Euan Williamson, tenor and Blake Morgan, tenor.

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer, Houston, 77027

TARIFF: General admission tickets are $40, with student tickets available for $20. These can be purchased at www.stlukesmethodist.org/voces8.

About VOCES8

