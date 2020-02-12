Be Our Valentine! Celebrate Valentine’s Day at a Texas State Park

AUSTIN— With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Texans are making plans with the special people in their lives. Bring your best two- or four-legged pal to a Texas State Park and experience Valentine’s Day in the outdoors.

Texas State Parks are an ideal place to spend the day with the people closest to you. A few ideas for anyone looking for Valentine’s Day unique plans are:

Find a full list of park events on the calendar page on the TPWD website.

