Be Our Valentine! Celebrate Valentine’s Day at a Texas State Park

AUSTIN— With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Texans are making plans with the special people in their lives. Bring your best two- or four-legged pal to a Texas State Park and experience Valentine’s Day in the outdoors.
Texas State Parks are an ideal place to spend the day with the people closest to you. A few ideas for anyone looking for Valentine’s Day unique plans are:
- Paddle Date: Many Texas State Parks have pedal boats, one- and two-person kayaks, and canoes available for rent so visitors can have a romantic date on the water. Exploring the park on the water offers a different perspective on even the most popular parks. A list of parks with rentable equipment is available on the boating and paddling page on Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website.
- Peak Proposal Goals: Pop the question overlooking some of the most idyllic landscapes in Texas. Parks like Davis Mountains State Park, Old Tunnel State Park, Franklin Mountains State Park, Lake Mineral Wells State Park and South Llano River State Park offer unique scenic overlooks, ideal settings for proposals with an outdoorsy twist.
- Fall in Love at a Waterfall: Take your valentine on a short walk to a waterfall at a Texas State Park. At Pedernales Falls State Park, visitors can venture on a short half-mile trail through the hill country to Twin Falls or take a separate trail to see the park’s namesake falls up close. For a more adventurous experience, the trek to the 70-foot spring-fed Gorman Falls at Colorado Bend State Park offers a 3-mile round trip hike over rocky terrain.
- Hook, Line and Sinker: Grab a tackle box instead of a chocolate box and go fishing at a state park this Valentine’s Day. Park visitors don’t need a fishing license at a Texas State Park and some parks will even loan you equipment so you can learn to fish without making the investment. End your fishing date by preparing a romantic fish filet dinner by candlelight at a picnic area. Learn how to fillet a fish and choose a recipe you can prepare together. Find a list of parks where you can fish on the TPWD website.
- Sunset Walks with Your Sweetie: Walk hand-in-hand with your valentine on a sunset hike. With miles of trails available at parks around Texas, there are different types of paths for people of all skill levels. Some parks are also hosting guided evening hikes including the Valentine’s sunset hike at Dinosaur Valley State Park and a twilight hike at Inks Lake State Park.
- Attend a Valentine’s Day Event: Parks around Texas are hosting a variety of Valentine’s events including a Galentine’s Day hike at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, a pine cone bird feeder making class at Goliad State Park and a Taco’bout Love taco-making event at Cooper Lake State Park- Doctor’s Creek Unit.
Find a full list of park events on the calendar page on the TPWD website.
