9TH Annual Wine Fair Cy-Fair Celebrates Community Fun And Great Tastes With Wine, Craft Beer And Local Restaurants

Celebrating Cy-Fair by celebrating Sponsors, Restaurants & Vendors – Raising Funds for Deserving Organizations

HOUSTON, TX –The ninth annual Wine Fair Cy-Fair is set to return to Cypress Village Station on March 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. As we kick-off festivities in the new decade, our focus is to celebrate the community with a wide variety of food and beverage selections from quality restaurants, vendors, and engaging sponsor displays while giving back to REACH Unlimited.

Wine Fair Cy-fair is an annual event that celebrates local Cy-Fair businesses and residents by showcasing 200 wines, 40 food display, the H-E-B Culinary Corner, and more! Attendees can enjoy the festival atmosphere as they sip, savor and meander through the grounds. In addition to the delectable wine and food selections, we recommend visiting the refreshing craft beer garden, dancing to live music, and stopping by the local artisan and unique vendor booths. You won’t want to miss “wow” elements by partners with pop-up entertainment, the H-E-B Culinary Corner, The Cheese Hub at Highline and contests with great prizes by ABC Home and Commercial Services!

Getting ahead of the crowd is easy with an upgrade to the All That Sparkles pre-party sparkling hour. The first 100 exclusive guests to register will start the evening sipping on champagne and bubbly wines with early event entry for only a $20 upgrade. Limited tickets are available to both the pre-party and the VIP Premium Lounge, featuring premium wines and culinary fare. VIP ticketholders will also walk away with a swag bag of surprises and an upgraded keepsake wine glass.

Founder and Co-Producer of Food & Vine Time Productions, Constance McDerby says, “This event is a fantastic way for attendees to relax and explore different wine and culinary delights as they stroll through colorful booths featuring 40 wine tasting tables, 50+ craft beer offerings, and more than 40 food tasting stations. The live music, wine, beer, and food selections makes Wine Fair Cy-Fair the most celebrated and memorable outings in Northwest Houston this spring.”

Not only is this event a great place to sip and mingle but it’s also a way to give back to a local charity, REACH Unlimited. A portion of every general admission ticket sold will benefit this deserving organization that is dedicated to providing quality support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This non-profit organization recently completed the first phase of developing their Learning Activity Center, which offers comprehensive programs and services as well as group-assisted homes with round the clock support.

The whole community is encouraged to join the fun festivities at Cy-Fair Wine Fair at Cypress Village Station located at Highway 90 & Skinner Road on March 28. Don’t miss out as a sellout is expected! General admission tickets start at $40 and can be purchased online at www.winecyfair.com. Check out the website to view the different options and pricing for exciting additions like the All That Sparkles pre-party, and the Friends of REACH Unlimited package, which makes direct donations to the charity.

“We are thrilled to serve the community by hosting this event for the ninth year in a row, and we are honored to be a part of raising some much-needed funds for a local organization like REACH Unlimited,” concluded Leslie Martone, President of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the sponsors who make Wine Fair possible. Thank you to H-E-B and Keller Williams Premier Realty as Co-Presenting Sponsors. Other partners include ABC Home & Commercial Services as First Impressions Sponsor, America’s ER providing the Beer Garden, Bridgeland Home Zone, Highline Urban Lofts offering The Cheese Hub, and New Quest Properties as venue sponsor. In addition, thank you to Alexander Valley Vineyards, Becker Vineyards, Constellation Brands, Delicato Family Vineyards, Encompass Health, Frederick Wildman & Sons, Friexenet-Mionetto, USA, Guinness, Handley Dental, Palm Bay International, Renewal By Andersen, Rodney Strong, Southern Journeys, VillaSport, The Wine Group, Trinchero Family Estates. Goods & Services partners include Acme Party & Tent, Chad Gaulding Kwik Kopy Business Solutions, Cypress Lifestyle Magazine, Kelley Sweet Photography, Lunalux Photography, SEO411, SpeedPro Imaging, and Zero Point Organics.

