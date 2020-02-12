2020 Rosenberg State of the City Address with Mayor Bill Benton

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) Central Fort Bend Chamber business owners and residents are invited to join Mayor William T. “Bill” Benton at the Chamber’s annual State of the City Rosenberg on February 19, 2020. The luncheon will be held at the Rosenberg Civic Center located at 3825 TX-36 from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Mayor Benton will discuss the city’s major initiatives and how they positively impact Rosenberg businesses, residents and city programs. Benton’s speech will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

This year’s State of the City luncheon is presented by Si Environmental. Underwriter sponsors include CivilCorp Engineers, Fort Bend Construction Company, Fort Bend Family Promise, Frost Bank, Jones|Carter, Kaluza, Inc., NewQuest Properties, Paradigm, Republic Services, Inc., Texas State Technical College, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Wharton County Junior College.

Advance reservations must be made by February 17th. Tickets for Chamber members are $30 and general public are $50. Corporate tables of 8 are available for $500. Reservations can be made online by visiting www.CFBCA.org or calling 281-342-5464.

For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org.

###

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is a 109-year old non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber advocates for over 600 local businesses led by a volunteer board of directors who are dedicated to sustaining Fort Bend County’s quality of life and keeping our community and economy vibrant.