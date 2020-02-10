FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend to Host Mission and Martini Night on April 2  

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend, will host its annual Mission and Martinis social in the Venetian Estates home of Pat & Brad Somers on Thursday, April 2 at 6pm. In addition to socializing, martinis and hors d-oeuvres, guests will learn more about the mission of FRIENDS. Mark your calendar, gather your spouse and your friends and join us for a fun, informative night!

About FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend is an auxiliary league which helps support a variety of activities benefiting the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend and the volunteers who help them. Their Special Needs Fund underwrites the needs of children in the foster care system that other providers are unable to offer – items that most people take for granted. The fund has underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its

Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 16,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.

Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5259 or lcastellanos@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.