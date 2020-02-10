Former Astros Manager Bo Porter Launches Multi-Sports Summer Camp Program for Kids in Houston

The 2020 Bo Porter FASS Summer Camp is set to take place from June 1 through August 14, 2020. Through Bo Porter Charities twenty-five children living in single-parent households will receive scholarships to attend the camp.

HOUSTON, TEXAS — February 10, 2020 — On Wednesday February 5, 2020, Bo Porter announced this year’s Future All-Stars Sports (FASS) Development Academy Summer Camp. The camp is set to take place at Imani School located at 12401 South Post Oak Road Houston, TX 77045. The camp is an 11-week program commencing on June 1st through August 14th from 9 am to 3 pm. The FASS Development Academy Summer Camp program is designed for beginners, advanced student-athletes or for kids just looking to get into great shape. The camp will challenge campers to improve, enhance and develop the critical baselines needed for long-term athletic success. The enrollment is open to boys and girls ages 5-14 and will include sports training and development in the following areas: Baseball, Basketball, Dodgeball, Football, Golf, Kickball, Lacrosse, Pickle Ball, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Track, and Volleyball.

“We are so excited to bring the Bo Porter’s Future All-Stars Sports Development Academy to the children of The Imani School! Mr. Porter’s vast experience as a professional athlete, coach, Manager of the Houston Astros, and his passion for helping young people grow and develop make for a perfect match with our school. The addition of this comprehensive program represents a huge step forward for our sports program and opens up a new world of opportunities for our students.” —Patricia Hogan Williams, Head of School at The Imani School

Scholarship Opportunities

Growing up Bo Porter was raised in a single-parent household. Bo has first-hand knowledge of the challenges single parents face through witnessing his mom’s efforts to overcome obstacles trying to find Development programs for him as a youth. For that reason, through his charity – Bo Porter Charities – he will provide scholarships to twenty-five children living in Single Parent households. Qualified Applicants can select an essay topic from the list below and upload their essay at www.boporterfass.com/scholarship-application/.

Essay Topics:

Why is education important? Why is philanthropy important? Why is it important for kids to play sports?

Enrollment

Enrollment is open to the public, the deadline to enroll is June 1, 2020 (if the camp has not reached capacity). Enroll before March 10th and receive a 15% discount, additionally discounted pricing is available to families enrolling multiple campers/siblings. For a full list of the camp requirements and to register your child for the camp visit www.boporterfass.com/summer-camp/.

About Bo Porter Future All-Star Sports Development Academy:

Future All-Stars Sports Development Academy was established by former MLB player, coach, Houston Astros manager, executive and current MASN & MLB Network Broadcast Analysis Bo Porter. Future All-Stars Sports student-athletes have secured over $20 million in scholarships since 1998. More importantly their student-athletes college graduation rate is 100%.

“Sports is a byproduct of what Future All-Stars Sports Development Academy offers. Our real business is developing champions in life and sports.” —Bo Porter

For more information on Bo Porter Future All-Star Sports Development Academy, visit www.boporterfass.com.