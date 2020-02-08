Learn To Use A Cricut Cutting Machine

All around the country, in homes, schools, and libraries, people are completing amazing projects with their Cricut machines. From DIY t-shirts and home decor, card making and vinyl decals, there are an endless supply of things you can create!

We are lucky enough to have our own Cricut sessions being held for teens in the Maud Marks library. The event is called TeenMAKERS, and is geared towards getting them started with a Cricut.

The name of the cutting machine that will be in use is the Cricut Maker. The Maker is the premier Cricut cutting machine, able to work with a wider range of materials than any other.

The Maker is commonly used for cutting:

iron-on vinyl to make heat transfers for clothing

adhesive vinyl to make custom vinyl decals

fabric for quilters

printable vinyl for making stickers

and so much more!

There really are so many things you can make with these units, that the only limit is your imagination.

Tell your teen about these events and get them along to find out more. Other popular Cricut machines which are available at some events include the Cricut EasyPress for applying the heat transfers onto garments.