Coach Brian Randle Selected to Lead Mayde Creek High Football Program  

KATY [February 7, 2020] – The Mayde Creek High School (MCHS) Rams will have a new campus athletic coordinator/head football coach as they enter into spring season. This week, Brian Randle was appointed by Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski to the position because of his passion for helping student athletes succeed and his experiences on and off the field. Coach Randle is a perfect fit for the high school that recently had one of its most successful seasons in recent history.

“Coach Randle brings a wealth of coaching experience on the football field and years of experience as a Campus Athletic Coordinator to Mayde Creek. The addition of Coach Randle to our staff will contribute to the continued success of all of our athletic programs,” said MCHS Principal Ronnie Edwards. “Bringing in strong role models is not only beneficial to our student athletes, but adds value to the entire Mayde Creek High Family,” added Edwards.

Coach Randle began his coaching career in 2003 as an assistant coach at Foster High School in Lamar CISD. That year the team advanced to the area round of the UIL Class 4A state playoffs. From 2004 to 2009, Randle served as an assistant coach at Mansfield High School in Mansfield ISD. He later joined the staff at Alief Taylor High in 2009 as their Defensive Coordinator. During that season, the team advanced to the regional round of the UIL Class 5A state playoffs. The following three years, the football team advanced to the area round of the UIL Class 5A state playoffs and were ranked as the number one defense in District 18-5A. It was during his tenure at Alief Taylor that he was named Campus Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach and the 2016 District 23-6A Coach of the Year. In 2016, the team won the District 23-6A championship and advanced to the area round of the UIL Class 6A state playoffs. From 2017-18, Mr. Randle served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association Board of Directors.

Coach Randle is a 2003 graduate of Texas A&M University in Kingsville, Texas, and he holds a Master’s Degree in Education Administration, Counseling and Leadership.

Congratulations to Coach Randle in his new endeavor with the Mayde Creek High School Rams!