Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2020 is the wonders of nature.

The Wonders of the Deep Sea

Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m., online

Approximately two thirds of the earth’s surface is covered by oceans with an average depth of about 2.65 miles. Below 0.62 miles, the water is completely dark, temperatures plummet to 39 °F, and the pressure is about 40 times the pressure of earth’s atmosphere. Nonetheless, many creatures can live in this extreme place having no light. Deep sea explorations have found shrimp, fish, coral, tube worms, mussels, starfish, and many other creatures even below 2 miles. About 95% of the ocean remains unexplored, and marine scientists continuously find new species in this unusual place. In addition to creatures, huge quantities of methane gas hydrates and billions of tons of manganese nodules are found in deep ocean floors (2-4 miles deep). Manganese nodules grow only 10-100 millimeters per million years. Gas hydrates may contain roughly twice the carbon contained in all reserves of coal, oil, and conventional natural gas combined. Join Professor Hyun-Min Hwang of Texas Southern University to be awestruck by these, and other, wonders of the deep sea. To join the conversation, please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.