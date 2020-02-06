Olson Statement on Conclusion of Impeachment Trial & Acquittal of President Trump

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today issued the following statement in response to the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump resulting in a full acquittal:

“For months, the work of the American people has been sidelined by a partisan agenda to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election. Instead of working to secure the border, rebuild our infrastructure and expand energy independence, we’ve seen a divisive and calculated attempt to remove a duly elected president from office. I applaud the Senate for following our Constitution, reviewing the accusations and rightly voting to exonerate President Trump so we can continue to build on the accomplishments he has begun. We must continue to give our economy the freedom to flourish, strengthen our national security and secure our nation’s borders. The American people deserve nothing less.”