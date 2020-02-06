Lone Star Symphonic Band Performs “God Bless Texas!

January 18, 2020. Katy, TX. On March 1, 2020, the Lone Star Symphonic Band celebrates the Lone Star State with God Bless Texas! Musical selections include American classics such as “The Yellow Rose of Texas”, “Amazing Grace”, and marches by John Philip Sousa and Alfred Reed, “Pro Texana” and “Daughters of Texas”. Each piece has a particular connection to our great Lone Star State. Come and take a musical, historical journey with the Lone Star Symphonic Band.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform three more concerts this season (3/1, 5/3, and 6/28). All concerts will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, TX. Concerts begin at 4:00 pm, and doors to seating open at 3:00. Tickets can be purchased online for $7 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?performance=451482. Season Tickets guarantee admission to all performances during the 2019-2020 concert season and come with reserved seating as an added benefit. Tickets purchased in-person on the day of the concert are $11. Patrons should print and bring their tickets to the door or show the tickets on their phone, as will-call is not available.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization which offers the community quality performances balancing audience appeal with challenging literature for its members. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and promotes lifelong opportunities and growth for skilled musicians and is committed to providing a valuable contribution to the American Concert Band tradition. In the summer of 2011, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at CrossPoint Community Church in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll, which is administered by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net) and is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly high standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of several years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.