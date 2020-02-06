Katy ISD Students Sign with Prestigious Colleges  

KATY [February 6, 2020] – On February 5, the Katy Independent School District celebrated National Signing Day with events across all eight high schools. This is a day, when the countless hours of practice, training, sweat and effort, pays off for athletes and their supportive families, teams and coaches. The event culminates in a memorable moment of signing a binding national letter of intent to play a collegiate sport.
Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees:
- Austin Collins, Football, New Mexico Military Institute
- Hannah Regan, Volleyball, University of South Carolina Upstate
- Fiorella Vera, Cross Country, Tiffin University
Katy High School 2020 Signees:
- Hayden Barrios, Track, Northwestern State University
- Sydney Blakeman, Softball, University of Texas San Antonio
- Dominique Crespo, Softball, University of Houston Victoria
- Allyse Castillo, Softball, University Mary-Hardin Baylor
- Maddie Thayer, Volleyball, University of Texas San Antonio
- Chermane Sims, Basketball, LeTourneau University
- Dylan Howerton, Football, Abilene Christian University
- Hagen Losa, Football, St. Benedictine College, Kansas
- Justin King, Football, Midwestern State University
- Bryan Massey, Football, Southern Methodist University
- Jaylen Phillips, Football, Sam Houston State University
- Daylin Johnson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute, Houston
- Carson Rogers, Football, William Penn University
- Dylan Wiltcher, Football, Hardin-Simmons University
- Jayden Holcomb, Football, Grand View University
- Drew Murphy, Football, Grand View University
- DeQuendrick Dawson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute
Mayde Creek High School 2020 Signees:
- Jaiden Chretien, Volleyball, Centenary College of Louisiana
- Angeline Hardison, Volleyball, Missouri State University-West Plains
- Victor Holdman, Football, Angelo State University
- Trejuan Holmes, Football, Angelo State University
Morton Ranch High School 2020 Signees:
- Justice Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University
- Jordan Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University
Seven Lakes High School 2020 Signees:
- Tiago Sumba, Football, Kilgore College
- Matthew Perkins, Baseball, Concordia University Texas
Taylor High School 2020 Signees:
- Bailey Johnson, Softball, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Braden Hay, Football, West Texas A&M University
- Martin Nowlin, Football, Eastern New Mexico University
- Patric Talbot, Football, Eastern New Mexico University
- Griffin Dougherty, Football, University of Texas of the Permian Basin
- Mike Tulenko, Football, University of Houston
Tompkins High School 2020 Signees:
- Connor Kinslow, Football, University of New Mexico
- Elina Sinz, Golf, Auburn University
- MonRay VanDerWalt, Baseball, Lamar University
- Temidayo Oduselu, Football, Texas Southern University’
- Jesse Jensen, Football, Southern Arkansas University
- RJ Smith, Football, Houston Baptist University
- Arianna Rosario, Swimming, University of the Ozarks
- Ryan Little, Track, University of New Mexico
- Taurean Muhammad, Football, Air Force Academy
Paetow High School 2020 Signees:
- Mackenzie Arsola, Girls Soccer, University of Houston Victoria
- Johnathan Baker, Track, University of Arkansas
- D.J. Mourning, Football, University of Arizona
- Dane Presto, Football, The College of Idaho
- Kevin Vasquez, Boys Soccer, Hastings College in Nebraska