Katy ISD Students Sign with Prestigious Colleges  

KATY [February 6, 2020] – On February 5, the Katy Independent School District celebrated National Signing Day with events across all eight high schools. This is a day, when the countless hours of practice, training, sweat and effort, pays off for athletes and their supportive families, teams and coaches. The event culminates in a memorable moment of signing a binding national letter of intent to play a collegiate sport.

Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees:

Austin Collins, Football, New Mexico Military Institute

Hannah Regan, Volleyball, University of South Carolina Upstate

Fiorella Vera, Cross Country, Tiffin University

Katy High School 2020 Signees:

Hayden Barrios, Track, Northwestern State University

Sydney Blakeman, Softball, University of Texas San Antonio

Dominique Crespo, Softball, University of Houston Victoria

Allyse Castillo, Softball, University Mary-Hardin Baylor

Maddie Thayer, Volleyball, University of Texas San Antonio

Chermane Sims, Basketball, LeTourneau University

Dylan Howerton, Football, Abilene Christian University

Hagen Losa, Football, St. Benedictine College, Kansas

Justin King, Football, Midwestern State University

Bryan Massey, Football, Southern Methodist University

Jaylen Phillips, Football, Sam Houston State University

Daylin Johnson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute, Houston

Carson Rogers, Football, William Penn University

Dylan Wiltcher, Football, Hardin-Simmons University

Jayden Holcomb, Football, Grand View University

Drew Murphy, Football, Grand View University

DeQuendrick Dawson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute

Mayde Creek High School 2020 Signees:

Jaiden Chretien, Volleyball, Centenary College of Louisiana

Angeline Hardison, Volleyball, Missouri State University-West Plains

Victor Holdman, Football, Angelo State University

Trejuan Holmes, Football, Angelo State University

Morton Ranch High School 2020 Signees:

Justice Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University

Jordan Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University

Seven Lakes High School 2020 Signees:

Tiago Sumba, Football, Kilgore College

Matthew Perkins, Baseball, Concordia University Texas

Taylor High School 2020 Signees:

Bailey Johnson, Softball, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Braden Hay, Football, West Texas A&M University

Martin Nowlin, Football, Eastern New Mexico University

Patric Talbot, Football, Eastern New Mexico University

Griffin Dougherty, Football, University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Mike Tulenko, Football, University of Houston

Tompkins High School 2020 Signees:

Connor Kinslow, Football, University of New Mexico

Elina Sinz, Golf, Auburn University

MonRay VanDerWalt, Baseball, Lamar University

Temidayo Oduselu, Football, Texas Southern University’

Jesse Jensen, Football, Southern Arkansas University

RJ Smith, Football, Houston Baptist University

Arianna Rosario, Swimming, University of the Ozarks

Ryan Little, Track, University of New Mexico

Taurean Muhammad, Football, Air Force Academy

Paetow High School 2020 Signees:

Mackenzie Arsola, Girls Soccer, University of Houston Victoria

Johnathan Baker, Track, University of Arkansas

D.J. Mourning, Football, University of Arizona

Dane Presto, Football, The College of Idaho

Kevin Vasquez, Boys Soccer, Hastings College in Nebraska

Photo Gallery of 2020 Signees