Katy ISD Students Sign with Prestigious Colleges  

KATY [February 6, 2020] –  On February 5, the Katy Independent School District celebrated National Signing Day with events across all eight high schools.  This is a day, when the countless hours of practice, training, sweat and effort, pays off for athletes and their supportive families, teams and coaches.  The event culminates in a memorable moment of signing a binding national letter of intent to play a collegiate sport.

Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees:

  • Austin Collins, Football, New Mexico Military Institute
  • Hannah Regan, Volleyball, University of South Carolina Upstate
  • Fiorella Vera, Cross Country, Tiffin University

Katy High School 2020 Signees:

  • Hayden Barrios, Track, Northwestern State University
  • Sydney Blakeman, Softball, University of Texas San Antonio
  • Dominique Crespo, Softball, University of Houston Victoria
  • Allyse Castillo, Softball, University Mary-Hardin Baylor
  • Maddie Thayer, Volleyball, University of Texas San Antonio
  • Chermane Sims, Basketball, LeTourneau University
  • Dylan Howerton, Football, Abilene Christian University
  • Hagen Losa, Football, St. Benedictine College, Kansas
  • Justin King, Football, Midwestern State University
  • Bryan Massey, Football, Southern Methodist University
  • Jaylen Phillips, Football, Sam Houston State University
  • Daylin Johnson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute, Houston
  • Carson Rogers, Football, William Penn University
  • Dylan Wiltcher, Football, Hardin-Simmons University
  • Jayden Holcomb, Football, Grand View University
  • Drew Murphy, Football, Grand View University
  • DeQuendrick Dawson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute

Mayde Creek High School 2020 Signees:

  • Jaiden Chretien, Volleyball, Centenary College of Louisiana
  • Angeline Hardison, Volleyball, Missouri State University-West Plains
  • Victor Holdman, Football, Angelo State University
  • Trejuan Holmes, Football, Angelo State University

Morton Ranch High School 2020 Signees:

  • Justice Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University
  • Jordan Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University

Seven Lakes High School 2020 Signees:

  • Tiago Sumba, Football, Kilgore College
  • Matthew Perkins, Baseball, Concordia University Texas

Taylor High School 2020 Signees:

  • Bailey Johnson, Softball, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Braden Hay, Football, West Texas A&M University
  • Martin Nowlin, Football, Eastern New Mexico University
  • Patric Talbot, Football, Eastern New Mexico University
  • Griffin Dougherty, Football, University of Texas of the Permian Basin
  • Mike Tulenko, Football, University of Houston

Tompkins High School 2020 Signees:

  • Connor Kinslow, Football, University of New Mexico
  • Elina Sinz, Golf, Auburn University
  • MonRay VanDerWalt, Baseball, Lamar University
  • Temidayo Oduselu, Football, Texas Southern University’
  • Jesse Jensen, Football, Southern Arkansas University
  • RJ Smith, Football, Houston Baptist University
  • Arianna Rosario, Swimming, University of the Ozarks
  • Ryan Little, Track, University of New Mexico
  • Taurean Muhammad, Football, Air Force Academy

Paetow High School 2020 Signees:

  • Mackenzie Arsola, Girls Soccer, University of Houston Victoria
  • Johnathan Baker, Track, University of Arkansas
  • D.J. Mourning, Football, University of Arizona
  • Dane Presto, Football, The College of Idaho
  • Kevin Vasquez, Boys Soccer, Hastings College in Nebraska

Photo Gallery of 2020 Signees