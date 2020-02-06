It’s Rodeo Time!! 77th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show & Katy Rodeo Kicks Off  

KATY [February 6, 2020] – For 77 years now, the Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show has provided opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents in a diverse range of agricultural pathways. This year the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show & Katy Rodeo will have a number of attractions including the Special Rodeo, animal shows, rodeo performances, a carnival and auction sales at the Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center.

“For an entire year, our Katy ISD FFA students have worked tirelessly in perfecting their projects and now it’s time to showcase their hard work before the community,” said Director of Career & Technical Education Dr. Sarah Martin. “Events such as the Katy ISD Annual Livestock Show become the building blocks for students aspiring to grow into future veterinarians, engineers, agricultural teachers among other industry professions,” added Martin.

The public can support FFA students through auction and barn sale purchases, along with add-on donations.

What: 77th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show & Katy Rodeo

Where: Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center

5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

4 p.m. Swine Weigh-in

5 p.m. Rabbit Show

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

9 a.m. Special Rodeo

3 – 4 p.m Steer, Goats and Lambs Weigh-in

5 p.m. Broiler Show

Thursday, February 13, 2020

8 a.m. Swine Show

1 p.m. Steer Show

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

Friday, February 14, 2020

7:30 a.m. Goat Show

10 a.m. Lamb Show

1 p.m. Auction Sale Meeting

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

Saturday, February 15, 2020

7 a.m. Barn Sale

9:30 a.m. Parade

11 a.m. Buyer’s Luncheon (By Invitation Only)

1 p.m. Auction

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

A rodeo carnival will also take place every night during the FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo event days. Visit the Katy Rodeo website and the 2020 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Schedule for more detailed information.