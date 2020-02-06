Edible Garden Planning – February 15th | Grow Your Own series

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Fort Bend County, along with the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners, are presenting a six-class program on creating a productive edible garden in the home landscape. Set your garden up for success by participating in this series!

Edible Garden Planning is the first class in the Grow Your Own series. You will learn about site selection, setting up garden beds, container gardening, and planning for vegetables, fruit trees and other edibles along with soil fertility and soil testing. Each class provides classroom and outdoor instruction.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Time: 9:00 -11:00 am; Check-in at 8.30 am

Location: Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1330 Band Rd., Rosenberg, TX 77471

Cost: $15.00 per participant per class

Take advantage of the six-class discounted rate of $60 that can be paid in advance or on the day of the first class. To register/pay online visit https://fbmg.org/grow-your-own-registration/. To register/pay by cash or check visit http://counties.agrilife.org/fortbend/files/2020/01/REGISTRATION-FORM_2020-NEW.pdf to download an application. If you cannot meet the February 13th online registration deadline, you can also register for one or more classes or the entire series the day of the February 15th class. We will accept payment by cash, check or credit card the day of class.