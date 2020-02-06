American Heart Association Announces Its 2020 Wine From The Heart Event

Richmond, TX…The American Heart Association will be holding its 2020 Wine from the Heart Event on Friday, March 27th from 6:30PM to 9:30PM at the Harvest Green Farmhouse in collaboration with Messina Hof Wineries.

The event will benefit the American Heart Association and is hosted by the Fort Bend County Division Executive Committee. Heart Disease and Stroke kill hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. It is the goal of the American Heart Association to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $50,000 with individual tickets at $75 each. Sponsorships are still available by contacting Angela Garza, Senior Director of AHA at 832-918-4058 or email her at angela.garza@heart.org. Tickets, sponsorships and donations can also be done online at: https://ahahouston.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20192020FortBendWinefromtheHeart/tabid/1080460/Default.aspx.

This year’s event is underwritten by Harvest Green and Messina Hof Wineries with Premier Sponsors being OakBend Medical Center and CHI St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital; Signature Sponsor is Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. The evening will include wine, live and silent auctions, a raffle and live music, all to raise money to fight heart disease and stroke.

Someone having a heart attack may experience several symptoms, including: Chest pain or discomfort that doesn’t go away after a few minutes; Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back; Weakness, light-headedness, nausea (feeling sick to your stomach), or a cold sweat; Pain or discomfort in the arms or shoulder; Shortness of breath. If you think that you or someone you know is having a heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately.

