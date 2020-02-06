Acclaimed SCREENAGERS documentary coming to Katy area

Aristoi Classical Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school serving Katy, West Houston, and coming soon to Cypress, invites the public to view SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age. THe film will be shown on February 18th @ 7:00PM in Aristoi’s Griffin Center at 5610 Morton Road.

Lynn Cummins, Aristoi Counselor/Guidance Counselor says, “Aristoi believes in its students, parents, and families. Screens and electronics are enormous issues which impact every facet of our lives and the lives of our students.” Cummins, who has worked with Aristoi students and their families for 11 years, continues, “In this age of endless screens and countless electronics, nothing is more important than navigating the digital world with our children. SCREENAGERS sheds light on these issues and how all the iPads, iPods, cell phones, apps, games, and social media, are linked to mental and emotional issues in our children.”

Aristoi superintendent, Brenda Davidson says, “Our goal is to help our students become responsible citizens of virtuous character. Managing electronics and wisely engaging in social media, or deciding not to engage, is certainly part of that effort. SCREENAGERS is an excellent choice to bring to the community, not only to our Aristoi families, but to our Katy, Houston, and Cypress communities as well.”

SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in The Digital Age has been screened more than 8,000 times to 4 million people in more than 70 countries around the world. With multiple screenings happening daily in communities across the globe, SCREENAGERS is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and offer parents and families proven solutions that work.

Tickets for SCREENAGERS are available here. Cost is $15 per family (two parents/guardians and three students). Seating is general admission seating and the doors open at 6:30PM.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.Aristoi is opening its Cypress, K-4 school in August, 2020. To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391- 5003.

SCREENAGERS Movie Trailer