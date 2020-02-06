4th Annual Katy Charity Bubble Run 5k/10k And 1k Kid’s Dash To Benefit Five (5) Katy Non-Profit Organizations

Join us for the 4th Annual Katy Charity Bubble Run 5K /10K and 1K Kid’s Dash on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Kingsland Baptist Church, 20555 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450. This family fun event is a joint fundraiser between Christ Clinic: www.christclinickaty.org, Compassion Katy: www.compassionkaty.org , The Ballard House : www.theballardhouse.org , Katy Christian Ministries: www.ktcm.org , and Hope Impacts: www.hopeimpacts.org , nonprofits that aid the underserved in the Katy community. We are anticipating at least 1000 people in attendance.

For team discount contact tina@hopeimpacts.org . Every participant will receive a T-shirt and “goodie bag”. (All participants registered by March 20, 2020 will be guaranteed a shirt.) The 5K/10K USATF certified race course includes bubble stations where participants are showered with bubbles as they pass by. The event will also feature a Kid’s Dash at Rennie Park (adjacent to Kingsland Baptist Church) and post-race party with vendors, a kid’s fun zone and entertainment.

Stamina Sponsor: Houston Methodist -West Hospital; Stride Sponsor: Kingsland Baptist Church; Speed Sponsors: MD Anderson, Members Choice Credit Union, The West Law Office; Sprint Sponsors: British International School of Houston, CB&A Realtors and Family Smiles Dental Care; Kid’s Zone Sponsor: Children’s Lighthouse Katy-Nottingham.

Sponsorships and Vendor booths ($100) still available.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: 4th Annual Katy Charity Bubble Run 5K/10K & 1K Kid’s Dash

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM Address: Kingsland Baptist Church, 20555 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas 77450

To register: RUN SIGN UP https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Katy/KatyColorRun5K

Cost: $45/10K – $30/5K – $15/Kid’s Color Dash – $20 per person for groups of 10 or more