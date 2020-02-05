Sen. Cruz: ‘The Economic Growth We’ve Seen Under President Trump Has Benefitted All Americans, And We Need to Keep it Going’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement after President Trump delivered his third State of the Union Address:

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, his administration, and Republicans in Congress, Americans from every walk of life are experiencing the lowest unemployment in 50 years, higher wages, and more opportunities than ever before. Today, we have the lowest African American unemployment that has ever been recorded, the lowest Hispanic unemployment ever recorded, and the lowest Asian-American unemployment ever recorded. The benefits of our current economic prosperity are enormous, and we need to keep them going.

“Tomorrow, after months of partisan divisiveness, the Senate will put Democrats’ impeachment charade to rest and will return to doing the work the American people elected us to do. Whether that means expanding school choice and workforce development opportunities for students of every age in our country, securing our border, strengthening our military, confirming constitutionalist judges, expanding the American energy sector, or addressing the challenges of infrastructure and rising health care premiums.

“Looking ahead, I encourage Democrats in this next year to put aside their hatred of President Trump and stand up for the fundamental values upon which this country was built. That’s what Texans and Americans expect and deserve.”