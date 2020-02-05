Olson Responds to President Trump’s State of the Union Address

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) tonight issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union address:

As I embark on my final year in Congress, the state of our union is stronger than ever. Thanks to President Trump and conservative wins, we have a thriving economy, record low unemployment and decisive leadership from our military’s commander in chief.

Democrats may continue to beat the impeachment drum, but America tuned out their partisan witch hunt months ago. The real story is the “Blue Collar Boom” happening in our economy, supercharged after the passage of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which continues to pay dividends to the American worker — quite literally. We have a roaring stock market boosting 401Ks and retirement savings for millions of people. We see the benefits right here in TX-22 with new small businesses opening and more jobs being created. Optimism is in the air!

More than 40% of the jobs here in TX-22 are tied to trade with Mexico and Canada. Implementing the hard fought trade deal USMCA trade deal will ensure our economy is ready to lift off to new heights. Growth in the energy sector made possible by the USMCA will give OPEC a run for its money by NAPEC — “North American Petroleum Exporting Countries.”

A prosperous country cannot have a porous border. Under President Trump’s leadership, incredible progress is being made to secure our southern border and combat the evils of drug smuggling and human trafficking. The lawlessness of Sanctuary Cities needs to end and our broken immigration system must be reformed.

As a former Navy pilot, I support the return of peace-through-strength diplomacy under President Trump. Terrorists are once again on the run after President Trump has reestablished America’s global leadership. His message is loud and clear: If you seek to harm Americans, our military will see that you pay the ultimate price.

And when our troops return home to the land they sacrificed to keep free, they deserve a government that keeps its promise. President Trump continues to deliver for our troops with robust funding of veterans programs and accountability at the VA.

I will continue to advance an agenda of freedom, prosperity and security. Building on this strong foundation, I know that America’s best days are ahead of us.