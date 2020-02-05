Katy ISD Dedicates Adams Junior High  

KATY [February 5, 2020] – Last night, the Katy Independent School District dedicated the District’s 16th junior high to Joe Maxwell Adams, a former Board of Trustees member with a passion for this community and education. Opening its doors in the Fall of 2019, Adams Junior High (AJH) is located in the southwest quadrant within the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision. The Adams Junior High dedication was a wonderful tribute to a deserving namesake and an enthusiastic community and campus staff, who are embracing the new school with gusto.

Mr. Adams served Katy ISD as a Board of Trustee member for 27 years. He served eight terms, three superintendents, alongside more than 30 board members, and held every Board position, including four terms as president. During his tenure, Katy ISD grew from 20,000 to 70,000 students, added 39 new schools, countless renovations and additions, including groundbreaking performing arts and ninth grade centers. All of the amazing progress was a result of an astonishing $2.4 billion of voter-approved bonds, supported by the Board.

“I am happy, proud, and overwhelmed to be selected for this honor,” Adams said. “A lot has changed since I first ran for office, but there are many things that have not changed. We are still a sought after destination by families, fast-growing and a high performing District. This happens when District leadership anticipate, plan and prepare for growth, passionate educators pass on knowledge and skills to students, and parents recognize that creating a legacy means the difference we make in the life of another is the only thing that endures,” he added.

The school carries the name of a passionate community member, who stepped out and volunteered not only for his children, who attended Katy ISD schools. He also chose each day to advocate for children in the entire district. As the Founding Director of the Katy ISD Education Foundation, Adams volunteered in numerous ways across the District. He was a Keep Encouraging Youth Toward Success (KEYS) mentor, read to elementary students through the Promise to Read program, and was involved in the Katy ISD Junior Achievement program. Born and raised in southeast Texas, Adams is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where he was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets and Texas Aggie Band. Adams and his wife, Donna, have two children and seven grandchildren.

At AJH, the goal is to create a culture of excellence through relationships, perseverance, authentic engagement and innovation. Just like their school motto, students are kind-hearted, fierce in mind and brave in spirit – because they are Vikings!Link to Joe Adams Biography

Photo Gallery of Dedication Ceremony