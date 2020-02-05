Honoring the Gift of Life on National Donor Day

LifeGift Encourages Texans to Celebrate National Donor Day on February 14th

HOUSTON (February 5, 2020)—February 14th is National Donor Day, a time to recognize the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. By educating and sharing the important message of donation, more lives can be saved, and more lives healed. This annual observance is a time to focus on all types of donation—organ, eye, tissue, blood, platelets and marrow. LifeGift strongly supports our community in celebrating this day by becoming a registered organ, eye and tissue donor and sharing with others the impact that donors can make on the lives of others.

“Celebrated along with Valentine’s Day, National Donor Day is a special time to consider giving the gift of life by enrolling in the Donate Life Texas Registry,” says Kevin Myer, LifeGift president and CEO. “It’s also a time to recognize loved ones who have given the gift of organ or tissue donation, have received a transplant, or are currently waiting for one.” Myer added.

The Registry is a confidential database of people in Texas who have signed up to donate their organs, eyes and/or tissue after their death. Enrollment in the Texas Registry eases the donation and transplantation process, making organs available to those who are suffering from end-stage organ disease. Eye and tissue donations improve the lives and assist in the healing of those in need. Donate Life Texas recently reached a significant milestone with more than 12 million Texans now registered as organ and tissue donors.

What: National Donor Day

Who: The entire community

When: Friday, February 14, 2020

How: Participate in blood/marrow drives or volunteer at donor registration events. It is also a day to recognize our loved ones who have given the gift of donation, received a gift of life or who are currently waiting.

For more information about National Donor Day, please click here.

For more information on how to participate as a volunteer with LifeGift, please click here.

There are more than 10,000 people in Texas in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLifeTexas.org.