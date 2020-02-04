Texas Lesson Study Helps Katy ISD Teachers Share and Learn Best Practices  

KATY [February 4, 2020] – Assessing what works and what needs improvement, that was the goal of a post assessment meeting among Morton Ranch High School (MRHS) teachers, who recently began participating in the Texas Lesson Study to better refine their lesson plans and to improve the way students learn in their classrooms. Today’s collaborative effort included a visit from Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, who launched the initiative to encourage the development and sharing of highly effective classroom lesson plans within schools and across the state.

“Teachers often draw support from each other and this type of collaboration not only strengthens them as an educator, but it fortifies the student along the way,” said MRHS Principal Julie Hinson. “Texas Lesson Study allows our teachers to share different ideas, interests and strategies which are essential to providing an unparalleled learning experiences at Katy ISD,” added Hinson.

The Texas Lesson Study is an inquiry-based, job-embedded professional development tool, where teachers work together to develop, teach and assess strategic research-based lesson plans. Educators identify a research theme and student expectations from the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) that students seem to have difficulty understanding. With the Texas Lesson Study, teachers will collect data that includes students’ responses, levels of engagement and learning processes and will then reflect and refine lessons to better equip them in the subject matter.

“Participating in a lesson study is beneficial for teachers as much as it is for students,” said Sarah Rosenberg, an English II teacher at MRHS. “This process allows an educator to learn by doing, which is what we advocate for student learning as well.”

“Our English team looked at data from previous years to see which areas our students struggled in,” said Danielle Tefft, an English II teacher at MRHS. “As a team, we decided to focus on TEK 13(C), because we felt that this was an area that could be improved and that would help students in high school and beyond.”

Other Katy ISD campuses that have implemented the Texas Lesson Study within the past three years include Wilson Elementary, West Memorial Junior High, Mayde Creek Junior High, WoodCreek Junior High and Taylor High School – several of which had their lesson plans published on the TEA statewide online resource webpage, www.TexasGateway.org.

Many Katy ISD campuses have had success utilizing this method of professional development, as it gives them a way to share and learn best practices from educators around the State of Texas.

Photo Gallery of Commissioner Morath at MRHS