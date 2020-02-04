New tuition-free, public charter school focused on classical education to open in Cypress

Aristoi Classical Academy, a public K-12 charter school offering classical education in Katy, will open a new campus in Cypress in August 2020. The new campus will open with grades K-4 in the first year, but will grow to a complete K-12 school in the years to come. The Cypress campus will be located at Crossover Bible Fellowship at 12332 Perry Road.

Aristoi Classical Academy’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

Brenda Davidson, Superintendent at Aristoi, explains, “At Aristoi, we believe the twin and indivisible elements of a classical education are wisdom and virtue. Our philosophy is to provide a disciplined culture of excellence that fosters intellectual curiosity through a partnership with the students, their parents, and the community.”

Aristoi’s School Board and administrators believe that classical education in a public school setting is educational reform. The school requires a rigorous pursuit of knowledge, teaches the habits of hard work and perseverance, and develops students who embrace truth, goodness, and beauty in all aspects of life and learning. Having a second campus in the greater Houston area will allow Aristoi to offer an excellent classical education to families who are looking for a better fit for their children.

Class sizes in the new K-4 school will be limited to 22 students. Students from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Klein ISD, Tomball ISD, Houston ISD, and some additional districts are eligible to attend Aristoi Classical Academy in Cypress. Enrollment opened on February 1, 2020 at www.aristoiclassical.org/cypress/.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391-5003.