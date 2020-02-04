Join Katy ISD for National Signing Day  

KATY [February 3, 2020] – This Wednesday, the Katy Independent School District will be hosting National Signing Day events across its high schools. This is a day when the countless hours of practice, sweat and effort pay off for several Katy ISD athletes. It’s also a memorable moment in which high school seniors sign a binding national letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Members of the media are invited to join the District for this notable gathering. We ask our media partners to RSVP with the Katy ISD Media Manager if they plan to attend one of the following events.

What: National Signing Day

Where: All Katy ISD High Schools

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Cinco Ranch High School – 7 a.m.

o Field House Meeting Room

Katy High School – 7 a.m.

o Field House Meeting Room

Mayde Creek High School – 1:46 p.m.

o Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Morton Ranch High School– 12:15 p.m.

o Field House Meeting Room

Paetow High School – 3:30 p.m.

o Field House Meeting Room 1

Seven Lakes High School – 6:30 a.m.

o Library

Taylor High School – 7:00 a.m.

o Ninth Grade Gym

Tompkins High School – 6:45 a.m.

o Competition Gym

The Katy ISD Communications Department will provide a post press release after the events with a list of athletes, their intended schools and a photo of their signing.

Contact: RSVP by 9 p.m. today

Maria DiPetta, Manager of Media Relations

281-396-2298 office

281-723-2927 mobile