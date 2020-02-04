Houston Parks Board Breaks Ground on New Segment of Greens Bayou Greenway

Nearly 14 acres of new green space accessible through the extension Thomas Bell Foster Park

HOUSTON, TX – February 4, 2020 – Houston Parks Board will soon begin construction on a new 0.48 mile segment of Greens Bayou Greenway from Greens Bayou Drive to Normandy Street. The new greenway segment will head west through nearly 14 acres of land purchased by Houston Parks Board or owned by Harris County Flood Control District, extending the green space of Thomas Bell Foster Park beyond its current boundaries to Normandy Street.

At Normandy Street, the trail head south along the eastern side of the road and cross to the western edge halfway between Greens Bayou Drive and McNair Street.

Notable new features of Greens Bayou Greenway include:

Access to nearly 14 acres of green space along Greens Bayou Drive

A 10-foot wide concrete trail

Two new seating areas

Native trees and meadows

Interpretive and directional signage

Trash cans and recycling containers

Mid-block crossing on Normandy Street with flashing beacons, pedestrian crosswalk signage, and striping

Renovated kayak launch improving access to Greens Bayou

Work is expected to begin this month and conclude in summer 2020. Residents should be mindful of the active construction site along Greens Bayou Drive and Normandy Street where construction vehicles will be entering and exiting. The public should not enter areas surrounded by orange construction fencing.

Additionally, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin work on a project connecting Greens Bayou Greenway at Normandy Street to the recently completed 1.75-mile greenway at Maxey Park. Once connected, 3.45 miles of continuous trail will be available for communities to use and enjoy.

Houston Parks Board will continue ongoing maintenance of Greens Bayou Greenway, which includes weekly trash pickup, bi-weekly mowing of grass along the trail, upkeep of the trail and amenities, and any necessary flood cleanup.

Greens Bayou Greenway is one of nine bayous being transformed as part of Bayou Greenways 2020, a public-private partnership between the nonprofit Houston Parks Board, the City of Houston, and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department. The initiative is implemented in close collaboration with the Harris County Flood Control District, which manages the county’s bayous and creeks for drainage and flood risk reduction. Bayou Greenways 2020 will transform 3,000 acres of underutilized land along nine major waterways and create a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston’s major waterways.

In 2012, thanks in part to the “Parks By You!” campaign, Houston voters overwhelmingly approved a bond proposal that set aside $100 million for Bayou Greenways 2020. Houston Parks Board is raising an additional $120 million and is managing acquisition, design and construction of the Bayou Greenways.

For photos of Bayou Greenways 2020, please click here. Photo credit: Anthony Rathbun, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board

###

A nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing access to quality parks and greenspace in the Greater Houston region, Houston Parks Board creates, improves, protects and advocates for parks for everyone. Since 1976, the organization has utilized public-private partnerships and its extensive philanthropic, government and community relationships to improve parks large and small. Houston Parks Board is currently leading the transformational $220 million Bayou Greenways 2020 project to complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston’s major waterways. For more information, visit www.houstonparksboard.org.

Bayou Greenways 2020 is one of the most ambitious parks projects in the U.S. By transforming more than 3,000 acres of underutilized land along Houston’s major waterways into linear parks, Bayou Greenways 2020 will complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails. The $220 million project will connect people, places, and greenspace while enhancing air and water quality, preserving flood-prone areas and stimulating economic development in Houston. Public investment was matched by significant private contributions including an extraordinary lead gift of $50 million in 2013 from the Kinder Foundation.

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department (H.P.A.R.D.) stewards and manages over 37,851 acres of parkland and greenspace for the City of Houston and develops and implements recreational programming for citizens of all abilities. For more information on the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, call (832) 395-7022 or visit www.houstonparks.org.