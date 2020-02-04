Fort Bend County Master Gardener 2020 Fruit Tree Sale This Saturday!

The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will hold their annual Fruit Tree Sale this Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until sold out. The sale will be held at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in the George Pavilion located at 4310 Hwy 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

Our 2020 Fruit Tree Sale will offer some tropical plants propagated and grown by one of our own Master Gardeners, including Hawaiian Strawberry Papaya, Oleifera Moringa, and Zingiber Ginger, to name a few. Other plants new to our sale are Paw Paw Seedlings, Prime Ark Freedom Blackberries and several new citrus varieties. And don’t miss some of our favorites: Improved Meyer Lemon, Anna Apples, and Eve’s Pride Peaches. For a complete list of plants visit . https://fbmg.org/events/annual-sales/fruit-citrus-tree-sale/.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who assist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in educating the community using research-based horticultural information. All proceeds from this sale are used to support the horticultural education programs offered by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

For more information about this event and other programs offered by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners visit fbmg.org or call 281-341-7068.