Cross Creek Ranch Hosts Local Artists Feb. 29

(Fulshear, TX – Feb. 4, 2020) — Art lovers can browse the work of dozens of local artists and artisans at an art market hosted by Cross Creek Ranch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Artists from the First Saturday Arts Market and Market at Sawyer Yards will display their work at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. Additional activities include face painters, balloon artists and interactive canvas paintings by Art Fiesta. Food trucks will have food for purchase and the community’s 22 model homes will be open for touring. Admission is free.

