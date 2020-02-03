Oakbend Medical Center Volunteers Participate In Little Hats, Big Hearts™         

Richmond, TX…OakBend Medical Center volunteers have joined the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation, to celebrate American Heart Month by knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February.

Little Hats, Big Hearts™, honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way. Volunteers knit and crochet red hats to be given out to thousands of babies during American Heart Month in order to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same. The American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation are working to raise awareness, provide resources and inspire moms to take their family’s heart health to heart while also raising awareness about Congenital Heart Defects.

Volunteers Salma Georges and Edie “Jackie” Dorsey helped deliver the hats for the new babies born at OakBend Medical Center.

