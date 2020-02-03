Katy ISD asks for Community’s Help to Construct Bond to Address District Growth

Committee application now open!

KATY [February 3, 2020] – The Katy Independent School District is continuing to grow at a rapid pace with a projected enrollment of over 100,000 students by 2027. According to third party demographers, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA), the majority of the new growth is expected to happen in the northwest quadrant of the 181-square mile District. The District is preparing for this enrollment influx by establishing a Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) consisting of 150 Katy residents to review current and future capital needs, as well as develop a 2020 bond package should they determine one is needed.

In addition to examining growth trends in the region, the CBAC will study the needs of older Katy ISD campuses ranging in age from 20 to 40 years, and identify technology and security needs across its 66 schools.

“Our parents and community’s input and direction in this process is essential to developing a package that will effectively meet the needs of today’s students, as well as those we know who will be attending our schools within the next decade,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Katy ISD. “I truly look forward to hearing their thoughts and concerns as we begin looking at, and discussing, projects this Spring,” he added.

During the committee process, members will be presented with District budget and demographics data, long-range facility plans, life-cycle replacement schedules for school apparatuses, and short-term technology and safety plans. Should the committee determine a need for a 2020 bond, they will be asked to recommend a program that outlines specific campuses requiring renovations, the number and location of school buildings that should be built for future students, technology and safety improvements and other student and campus needs.

Individuals interested in participating in the bond process will need to meet the following criteria:

Current residents living within the District boundaries. Attendance at a minimum of 10 Tuesday evening meetings between April and July. Commitment to share and present information about the Committee process and outcomes with organizations and/or networks with which the individual is affiliated with.

Additional criteria can be found in the Katy ISD Board approved CBAC Charter.

The CBAC application can be found here until February 17, 2020, at which time the application will close.