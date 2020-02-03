All Pets Animal Hospital to Host $5.00 Microchip Event 

K aty Community ‘Chip Clinic’s first event of 2020 is being hosted by All Pets Animal Hospital & 24-Hour Emergency Care in Katy, Texas on Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The local non-profit will offer $5.00 microchips, with FREE lifetime registration, and is grateful to All Pets for both hosting the event and donating veterinarian services so that microchips can be provided at-cost. What is a microchip? A microchip is a rice-sized transponder that is injected between a pet’s shoulder blades with a needle. A microchip does NOT have a GPS locator on it, but as long as the account is kept up-to-date, its number will be linked to the pet owner’s contact information. The microchip account is easily accessible online, and pet owners can update when needed and even add pet’s photo, veterinarian information and other pets (including their microchip numbers!). When getting ‘chipped, most animals don’t notice any difference than when receiving yearly vaccinations. Dogs, cats and rabbits can all be microchipped.

Why is it so important to microchip your pets? Microchipping is a FREE CALL HOME FOR LIFE should your pet accidentally get out and be brought to a shelter or veterinarian’s office. Collars and tags can be removed or fall off, but a microchip goes wherever your pet does! In Texas, if a pet is brought to a shelter, after only three days it can be released for adoption (or worse). With more than 10 shelters in the Houston metropolitan region (pets don’t observe city limits or county lines!), finding a lost pet can suddenly become a full time job (posting signs, searching online, visiting shelters). Many times, the correct breed isn’t entered into a shelter’s registration system upon intake, so making phone calls and asking if a specific breed was brought in can’t guarantee an owner finds its pet. However, if a pet is microchipped, it will be scanned upon intake, and can often be back home within hours! Microchipping a pet provides a direct link to the owner’s contact information and expedites a happy reunion.

All Pets Animal Hospital & 24-Hour Emergency Care

24221 Kingsland Blvd.

Katy, Texas 77494

Sunday, February 9, 2020

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Must bring proof of RABIES VACCINATION (paperwork — not just the collar tag) for the safety of our volunteers and other attendees. Cats and rabbits should be in secure carriers, dogs should be on a non-slip lead, no retractable leashes, please! This is for personal pets only.

For more information on this event, or to see the upcoming calendar, please like/follow the group at: https://www.facebook.com/KatyCommunityChipClinic Besides the Katy area, KCCC is hoping to service Wallis, Brookshire, Sealy, Needville, and Rosenberg in 2020.

ABOUT KATY COMMUNITY ‘CHIP CLINIC:

KCCC is a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-run organization, established by Katy-area Lost & Found Pet Networking Groups with a purpose of educating and facilitating convenient, low cost microchipping opportunities for our neighbors. Microchipping helps lost pets get home quicker, so they aren’t taking up the space that is SO needed to give homeless pets in the shelter a chance at finding their new homes.