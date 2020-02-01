Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2020 is the wonders of nature.

The Wonders of Soil

Sunday, February 23, at 6 p.m., online

Think that soil is just dirt? Think again! Join John Ferguson, soil scientist, owner of Nature’s Way Resources, and an organic gardening expert, in February as he explains the wonders of soil. You’ll leave this talk amazed at what lies beneath your feet. To join the conversation, please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.