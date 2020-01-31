Typhoon Texas Now Hiring for One Thousand Summer Jobs

KATY, TX (January 30, 2020) – While the summer waterpark season is still a few months away, Typhoon Texas is looking to fill 1,000 seasonal jobs as the west Houston waterpark prepares to open for its fifth season.

One of Houston’s largest seasonal employers, Typhoon Texas will open weekends starting April 11. The waterpark is open daily Memorial Day through Labor Day for the entire summer season.

Part-time, seasonal positions are available in Water Safety, Front Gate, Food and Beverage, Cabanas and Bars, Maintenance, Retail, Birthdays, Park Services, In-Park Entertainment, Cash Control, and Parking Lot Attendants.

Applications are available at www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications should be submitted online and will be reviewed by the park’s management team. Applicants will be contacted for in-person interviews.

Typhoon Texas’ seasonal hires receive free admission on days off and complimentary Friends & Family passes. Team members are recognized with Rising Star awards and they are eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career and life-skills training. The waterpark also awards college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

“We like to say it’s a summer job you can brag about,” notes Typhoon Texas President and General Manager Evan Barnett. “In addition to earning money, many members of our team come here for their first jobs and return summer after summer to work with friends, have fun and learn great job skills that can be applied to a wide variety of future careers.”

In 2017, Typhoon Texas was awarded Best Employee Reward & Recognition Program among global attractions under one million in annual attendance by the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions.

Visit typhoontexas.com for more information about special events, live music, cabana rentals, season passes, payment plans, daily passes and more. Also, follow the waterpark at www.facebook.com/typhoontexas and on Instagram and Twitter @TyphoonTexas.