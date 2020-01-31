Sen. Cruz: Every Child Deserves an Equal Opportunity to Access an Excellent Education

I believe school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today during National School Choice Week, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released a video highlighting the importance of expanding school choice and opportunities for every American child.

Sen. Cruz, a cosponsor of Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) National School Choice Week Resolution, said:

“I believe school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. It shouldn’t matter what your race, ethnicity, or zip code is — every single child in America should be able to access an excellent education. I’m proud to support National School Choice Week and will continue to fight for every American child to achieve the very best.”

Sen. Cruz has long led efforts to increase the availability of school choice and workforce development programs. Most recently, Sen. Cruz introduced the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, which would expand elementary, secondary, and vocational education opportunities for students by providing a federal tax credit to encourage individuals and businesses to donate to nonprofit scholarship funds.

In December, Sen. Cruz participated in a roundtable discussion at the White House with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discuss how to best empower American families with educational freedom and opportunities. Later in the month, he participated in a discussion hosted by the Council on Competitiveness with Secretary DeVos and Dr. Michael Crow, the president of Arizona State University to talk about the provisions of the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act