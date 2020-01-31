Sen. Cruz Calls for Travel Ban Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in China

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid growing public concerns about the coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the subcommittee on Aviation and Space, today called for the administration to issue a travel ban to and from China and implement advanced screenings at U.S. airports to help ensure the health and safety of traveling public.

“Given the severity of the coronavirus in China and its rapid spread across the region, as well as the mounting public fear, it’s imperative that this disease is contained,” Sen. Cruz said. “The administration should take every precaution in preventing additional cases from arriving in the United States, including temporarily halting flights to and from China and implementing additional screening at all U.S. airports.”

Several American and European airlines are already cancelling some flights to China, including American Airlines, United, and British Airways.