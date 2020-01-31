Katy ISD Dance Director Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award  

KATY [January 30, 2020] – For the past 37 years, Patricia “Patty” Henson has become known as the mastermind behind Katy High School pep rallies and halftime shows. Now an additional accolade has been awarded to the director of the Katy Bengal Brigade and Cheerleaders (KBBC) from the Texas Dance Educators Association (TDEA) who recently honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual convention.

“This award is a student and staff award for me, because it takes the entire team of brigade members, cheerleaders and assistant directors to make our performances a success,” said Patty Henson, director of KBBC. “My goal has always been to inspire this group of students to express their love for dance and cheer. I am honored that my TDEA peers have selected me for this high honor,” added Henson.

The TDEA awards committee selects a maximum of 10 individuals, from across Texas, as possible candidates for the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Ultimately, only one person is awarded based on their excellent dedication to the profession and the way they exhibit a true commitment toward the advancement of a dance/drill team. The Katy High School Bengal Brigade and Cheerleaders are known for their prestigious performances across the United States, including their opening performance at the Rose Parade in January 2019. KBBC has performed at all of the largest stadiums in Texas, including the Astrodome, Alamodome, Texas Stadium, NRG, and AT&T in Arlington.