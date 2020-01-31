Ground Breaking For Ivy Kids Of Cross Creek Ranch

Helping meet the high demands for exceptional, quality early learning centers and educational child care.

FULSHEAR, TX – JANUARY 27th, 2020.

Ivy Kids of Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear, Texas is proud to announce the ground breaking ceremony of our new early learning center. The ceremony will take place on February 3rd 2020 starting from 11:30am at the school location which is across from the Cross Creek Ranch Community Center . “We are proud to be part of the community and welcome all families and businesses to join us in celebrating this key milestone in our journey;” said owners Suresh and Bharathi Guthikonda.

Ivy Kids Cross Creek – Ground Breaking Flyer 8.5 x 11 (Jan 2020) – EMAILThe 15,484 square foot state-of-the-art learning center is located in a pristine master planned community in Fulshear which is one of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities.

The school will cater to children aged six weeks to pre-kindergarten and also includes before and after school care for children aged five to twelve. Construction of the Ivy Kids Early Learning center will begin in Feb 2020 and is scheduled to open in September 2020. Building the new center is estimated to add approximately $6 million in project costs to the local economy and will bring approximately 40 jobs to the community when operating at full capacity.

As parents continue to put a greater emphasis on quality childcare and programs that encourage development at a young age, the demand for high-quality childhood learning centers continues to rise. “We are honored and thankful for the opportunity to be able to serve our community by providing an exceptional new ‘family focused’ early learning center”, said the new owners of Ivy Kids Cross Creek Ranch.

Ivy Kids’ success has stemmed from its key differentiators including its state of the art facility, healthy and nutritious meals, teacher development, ongoing support and its patented Ivy Prep Curriculum.

With an individualized approach to every child, learning based on the multiple intelligences principle, and superior safety and nutrition standards, the Ivy Kids centers have set themselves apart as one of the most trusted early childhood education leaders in the Houston and Dallas areas.

Families are welcome to learn more about Ivy Kids of Cross Creek Ranch at the ground breaking ceremony. And can also find out more about the school pre-registration process by phone or email at info@ivykidscrosscreek.com. For more general info about Ivy Kids visit www.ivykids.com