Sen. Cruz: USMCA Puts American Jobs First, Including 2.2 Million Jobs in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after President Trump signed the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law:

“As a fierce competitor on the international stage, no state in the union has more invested in trade with our neighbors than Texas. This trade agreement puts American jobs first, including the 2.2 million jobs in Texas directly dependent on international trade.

“By increasing access to the Canadian market for American wheat, dairy, poultry, and egg products and maintaining tariff-free access for agricultural products, the USMCA is a win for Texas farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and small businesses.

“While I am proud to have voted to pass USMCA, I am disappointed the deal includes special protections for Big Tech, much like the controversial Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“As we advance more policies that grow our economy, I will also continue working with President Trump, the administration, and my colleagues in the Senate to ensure our trade agreements benefit Texas farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and small businesses.”

In working to secure passage of the USMCA, Sen. Cruz led a statewide tour with the Texas Farm Bureau, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Association of Business to visit with local workers, families, and small business owners in Texas about the trade deal. On the tour, Sen. Cruz met with Texans in El Paso, Goliad, Dallas, Corsicana, Waco, Temple, Brenham, Houston, Port Arthur, Beaumont, Texarkana, Wichita Falls, Midland-Odessa, and San Antonio. Click here to read more about Sen. Cruz’s statewide tour.