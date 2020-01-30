Katy ISD Summer Academic Term Registration Opens February 3  

KATY [January 30, 2020] – Summer may seem far off, yet the reality is that it’s nearby for students who want or need to take advantage of summer classes. On February 3, the Katy Independent School District will begin online registration for the Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT) program. The registration link can be found below.

Katy Summer Academic Term offers in person courses for high school original credit and credit recovery courses. Parents of elementary and junior high students will be notified if their students need to attend summer school. For high school students, summer school takes place at Morton Ranch High School, at 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449 from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Summer Session One takes place between June 1 – 11 and Session Two takes place between June 15 – June 30.

Course Fee:

$225 (one semester)

$450 (two semesters)

$250 (Physical Education – one semester)

$500 (Physical Education – two semesters)

For more information and to access the registration link for high school courses visit the Katy Summer Academic Term website.