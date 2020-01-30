Jordan Warriors Unveil Their New Logo

By George Slaughter

Katy Independent School District officials have officially unveiled the logo for the new Jordan High School, which will open in August.

The school’s colors are black and gold, and the mascot is Warriors.

The logo is a shield with a forward-facing Warrior helmet, similar to a Centurion or Trojan. The shield sits in front of two crossed swords.

School officials said that they conducted surveys of future Jordan High students, and that mascots used by other Katy ISD schools were removed from consideration. When “Warriors” was selected as the mascot, officials shared the news with prospective students and their families before making it public.

Mike Rabe, who was named the school’s head football coach and campus athletic coordinator, said upon his appointment that he wanted to build the new program around the values of commitment, consistency, accountability, attitude, and effort.

Jordan High School is located at 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive Trail in the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision. Dr. Ethan Crowell is the principal.