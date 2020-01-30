Arion Marks Corporate HQ Move With Ribbon-Cutting

– Arion Blue, LLC relocated to 330 S. Barker Cypress from Westlake Campus

– Ribbon-cutting ceremony held 09-January-2020

– Representatives of Leadership Team & Board on hand for honors

HOUSTON, TX – Arion Blue, LLC, dba Arion, celebrated their recent corporate headquarters relocation with a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 9th, 2020, held on the steps of the Parkview building at 330 S. Barker Cypress Road in West Houston.

Michele McNichol, Arion CEO said “This is an important milestone for our business. Our growth can now continue in an environment that is well suited for our services. The new space will enable us to further enhance our focus on people taking care of people and delivering superior performance to our customers, all while applying innovation as necessary to ensure efficient and effective project execution. Having our own building, and the opportunity to display the Arion brand further instills our intention to be here for our clients and employees long term.”

Representatives of Arion’s Executive Leadership Team, including CEO Michele McNichol, COO Edmund Lunde, CFO Elaine Lisenbe, VP of Project Delivery Carl Sikes, VP of Corporate Services Dovie Crouse, as well as Board member Bill Higgs, were in attendance at the ceremony.

Originally headquartered in the Westlake campus, Arion moved near the end of 2019. At the conclusion of an interior renovation project spearheaded by Fuller Property Management, Arion’s leased space boasts 56,292 RSF and has seating capacity of over 250.

Edmund Lunde, Arion COO said “We were pleased to have secured space in a building that is fitted out to our style of work, and that is located in an area of town that many of our clients and employees are familiar with; we are happy to put down our roots in the Parkview building.”

ARION BLUE, LLC, is a full service multi-discipline engineering and design firm serving the Oil & Gas industry, located in Houston. Arion, boasting a wide range of experience supporting onshore and offshore assets in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, is led by CEO Michele McNichol.