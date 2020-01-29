Sen. Cruz: Huawei Decision Will Endanger National Security of Britain, United States, and Our Allies, for Generations to Come  

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after Britain announced it will give Huawei approval to build its 5G network:

“Today’s decision by the British government is deeply unfortunate and will endanger the national security of Britain, as well as the United States, and our allies, for generations to come. Huawei’s activities and infrastructure are a global espionage operation run on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), thinly veiled as the business of a telecom company. Seeking to limit Huawei to ‘non-core’ infrastructure, as today’s decision attempts, will not succeed in limiting Huawei’s ability to conduct espionage, interfere with critical infrastructure or mobilization, or even access more sensitive nodes in the telecom network. Britain’s critical role in the Five Eyes alliance means that, absent policy changes by the United States, we and our allies will now be sharing intelligence with a nation that has given China a backdoor to all of their communications.”