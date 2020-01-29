Katy ISD Virtual School Registration Opens This Saturday  

KATY [January 29, 2020] – For students, virtual classes are an excellent way to acquire required credits and/or expand their learning opportunities. Each year, thousands of students utilize the Katy Independent School District Virtual School (KVS) program. KVS launched in 2013 with a primary goal of expanding the learning opportunities for students by offering choice and flexibility for rigorous online courses developed by Katy ISD. On February 1 at 7 a.m., KVS will begin online registration for the Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

Online learning offers a flexible and unique experience of self-directed learning that helps students achieve their educational goals. The virtual model of e-learning is in increasingly high demand and is a cost-effective way to deliver instruction to Katy ISD students, outside of normal school hours.

These courses allow high school students to attend specialized programs, fulfill requirements for graduation when moving into the district from outside the State of Texas, and make courses accessible that are not available on campus due to low enrollment.

KVS will offer a wide range of courses from Creative Writing, AP Art History, English III, World Geography, Economics, Psychology and more. There are more than 30 courses available to students with additional opportunities being added each year. The cost per course is $200 per semester. KVS is an approved College Board online provider for Advanced Placement (AP) courses and by NCAA for student initial eligibility.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Virtual School website.