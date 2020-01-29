Inspiration Stage’s Pilot Production of The Big One-Oh! Wins BIG!

Receives the 2019 Broadway World Houston Award for Best New Play or Musical

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Jan. 28, 2020) – When Inspiration Stage was asked to debut a world premier pilot production of a brand new musical in September 2019, they knew they were onto something big.

“As the premiere pilot of a new Junior show, the actors and artistic team have the opportunity to create original characters, create the scenic design and create the choreography,” said the show’s director/choreographer and Inspiration Stage’s artistic director, Mandy Seymore-Sensat last fall. “I’m beyond excited about the journey ahead of us. This pilot and world premiere is a huge honor and we are all jazzed to be a part of it This is an amazing opportunity for our production staff and cast — we get to breath life into this fabulous children’s book, from page to stage.”

The investment paid off, with The Big One-Oh! JR being awarded the 2019 Broadway World Houston Award for Best New Play or Musical. The win comes after a record number of nominations and votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, which were sponsored by TodayTix. Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019.For details about all of Broadway World Houston’s awards, visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/houston/article/Winners-Announced-For-2019-BroadwayWorld-Houston-Awards-20200114?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook.

Inspiration Stage produced The Big One-Oh! JR in cooperation with and at the special invitation of iTheatrics and Music Theatre International (MTI). iTheatrics adapts main stage Broadway musicals so they can be performed by kids in school and after-school settings. They create these adaptations for a distinguished list of clients, including MTI, one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies. Through the pilot process, Inspiration Stage’s creation of this brand-new musical will eventually be available for all theatres to license in the future.

The Big One-Oh! JR follows the story of Charley Maplewood, as he turns ten — the big one-oh — and decides to throw a party for himself, complete with a “House of Horrors” theme. Charley has never been one for parties — that would require friends, which he doesn’t have. So, of course things don’t work out as he plans. In trying to make friends, he ends up inviting the class bully Cougar to come, and that’s before he ruins the cake and sets the garage on fire. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh . . . becomes the big OH-NO!?

In other iStage news, Summer Camp 2020 has just been announced with 25 youth summer camps for kids ages five through 19. Camps include Moana JR., Frozen JR., Aristocats KIDS, Willy Wonka KIDS, Aladdin KIDS, Little Mermaid JR. and more. For information and to sign up, visit https://inspirationstage.com/Summer/.

Don’t miss the remaining shows in Inspiration Stage’s 2019/2020 modified season, including:

Honk JR, Feb. 28 – March 1

Disney’s Moana JR, March 27 – April 5

Annie KIDS, April 17 – 19

A Chorus Line High School Edition, May 1 – 3

For more information about auditioning or for ticket sales, visit https://inspirationstage.com/shows/.

Inspiration Stage is a national award-winning performance arts studio located in the historic Sugar Land Auditorium at 226 Lakeview Dr. The 2019/2020 season includes ten youth productions, as well as acting and production classes, and 25 camps for Summer 2020. Tuition assistance is available to qualifying participants. For tickets and information, visit www.inspirationstage.com.

Photo credits: Erika Waldorf