FORT BEND COUNTY – A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper recovered several stolen items from a stolen 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer last week when the driver of the stolen car crashed into a home after fleeing from law enforcement.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., on Jan 23, the Trooper saw the Lancer traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed in the westbound lane of Trammel Fresno Road. Following an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver evaded from the Trooper before crashing and fleeing – along with a passenger – from the scene. Troopers arrested the remaining two occupants.

Darius Goodlow, 19, of San Antonio, and Terrel Jones, 19, of Houston, were arrested for felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony and misdemeanor evading arrest, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Both were transported to the Fort Bend County Jail.

Anyone with information about where the driver and front-seat passenger may be located is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Communications Office at (979) 541-4500.

Additionally, DPS is seeking the public’s help to return the stolen items to the rightful owners, after establishing proof of ownership.

The recovered items include tools, electronics, sporting goods, cameras, and mobile phones.

Those wishing to claim the items, or know the identity of the owners, may contact the Texas DPS office in Pierce at (281) 633-4822.