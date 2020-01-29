Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents The Dead Eye Boy

HOUSTON, TX — The second installment of Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.’s fourth season is the regional premiere of Angus MacLachlan’s The Dead Eye Boy. A gripping story that explores how sex, violence, and affection can all be confused for love, The Dead Eye Boy was the recipient of the 2000 Rosenthal New Play Prize, premiering at the Cincinnati Playhouse before making an Off-Broadway run. In the riveting drama, Shirley-Diane sees her teenage son, Soren, as a painful reminder of her past. Her ex-con boyfriend, Billy, sees Soren as a reflection of his own childhood. As Billy tries to friend the troubled boy, the dysfunction of hard-core addiction and manipulation blur the lines of control and love between the three .

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Angus MacLachlan is a playwright, actor, and screenwriter best known for the 2005 film, Junebug, as well as the cult classic short-film Tater Tomater. In 2010, he adapted his play Stone into a film and in 2017, he wrote and directed the film Abundant Acreage Available. In addition to The Dead Eye Boy, he wrote Bridge and The Radiant Abyss for the stage. MacLachlan graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts in 1980.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Bonnie Hewett has worked in the U.S. and abroad as a model, actress, and director. She studied in New York under the tutelage of Uta Hagen, acted in television and film at the Weist-Barron Studio, attended the renowned London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and appeared in several productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company working with such luminaries as Sir John Gielgud, Peter O’Toole, and Ian McKellen. She is the former Artistic Director of Country Playhouse (now Queensbury Theatre) and has directed and acted for numerous venues throughout Houston. Hewett is a returning Dirt Dog, having previously directed two pieces for Five by TENN in season one.

Dirt Dogs’ Artistic Director, Malinda L. Beckham , says of The Dead Eye Boy , “This is a play about the real struggles of forgotten and discarded families often overlooked in society. We seldom see these stories portrayed on stage because they are difficult to face and easy to ignore. These families exist and this play is a clear picture of how the destruction of addiction reaches far beyond the addicted.”

Beckham serves as the show’s costume designer and co-scenic designer with Design Director, John Baker who is also responsible for the show’s lighting design. The remaining creative team includes Mark Lewis (sound design and production manager) and Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager).

DETAILS

CALENDAR LISTING

Theatre/Performing Arts

WHAT

The Dead Eye Boy

(Regional Premiere)

WHO

Written by Angus MacLaughlan

Directed by Bonnie Hewett (77379)

Featuring

Role Actor (ZIP) Previous DDTCo. credits

Shirley-Diane Adina Owen (77009) Talk Radio (Linda)

Billy Bill Giffen (77386) Glengarry Glen Ross (Dave Moss), The Exonerated (Jesse),

Talk Radio (Dan)

Soren Aaron Joseph Herrera (77373) Dirt Dogs debut

WHEN

Feb 21–March 7, 2020

PERFORMANCES

Opening night

Friday, Feb 21, 2020 (reception following the performance)

Evenings

8pm | Fridays & Saturdays, Feb 21, 22, 28 & 29, March 6 & 7

7:30pm | Thursdays Feb 27 & March 5

7:30pm | Monday, March 2

Matinees

2pm | Sundays, Feb 23 & March 1

Talk back (with director and cast)

Thursdays, Feb 27 & March 5| after the performance

Approximate run time

2 hrs (including one 15-minute intermission)

WHERE

MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Matchbox 1, The Emily Todd Theater, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

BOX OFFICE

713.521.4533 | https://matchouston.org/events/2019/white-guy-bus

TICKETS

Single tickets, $25

Matinees and Industry Mondays are “Pay What You Can”

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.