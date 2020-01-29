Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces 2020 Gala Theme

Exchange Club of Sugar Land, OCuSOFT, Inc. and Sewell Audi Sugar Land will be the Queen of Hearts Presenting Sponsors for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s 20th Annual Gala – “Through the Looking Glass” on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6pm. This fun, adult event will take place at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square and will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and jewelry pulls, dinner and dancing. Michele Fisher will emcee for the 9th year. Johnny Bravo is joining her as auctioneer for a third time. Attire for the evening is elegant and festive. Black tie and costume are optional.

Rangeland Energy and Next Level Urgent Care are supporting the Gala as Mad Hatter Sponsors. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. Individual seats are available for $150. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or for more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/sponsorship-opportunities/ or contact Lisa Moore at 281-344-5108 or lmoore@cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 16,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.

Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5259 or lcastellanos@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.