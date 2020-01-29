Aristoi Classical Academy has partnered with Learning Undefeated, a non-profit organization, dedicated to bringing math and science educational opportunities to students. A Drop Anywhere Lab has been on Aristoi’s Upper School campus since January 13th to provide students in 5th – 8th grades with advanced, research-grade laboratory equipment. Because of the lab, students have been immersed in science laboratory experiences to enhance their life science, biology, physics, and geography curriculum. Some of the equipment that students have been using include: virtual reality headsets, micropipettes, and agarose gel electrophoresis diagnostic tools to visualize DNA fragments.

Classical education trains students to recognize the relationships between the various fields of inquiry and knowledge to organize varied fields into an integrated, logical and systematic framework. The advanced laboratory equipment and educator training that has taken place through Learning Undefeated has allowed Aristoi students to utilize their creativity and critical thinking skills necessary in real world situations. These skills can be utilized for future innovations throughout the students’ lives.

“We aim to graduate young men and women who seek the truth in all things. Last week, our students took the models of a classical education into real-world applications with Learning Undefeated,” states Holly Burleson, Middle School Math and Science Teacher at Aristoi Classical Academy. “The Wildlife Forensics activity that our students took part in gave our students the opportunity to compare real DNA fragments of shark fins in order to determine if the fins were harvested from a protected species of shark. At Aristoi, we are interested in the development of the whole person. Whether our graduates attend college or go straight into a vocation, each of them will have the means to achieve the goal of classical education.”

The Drop Anywhere Lab and on-site support staff will be at Aristoi Classical Academy through January 31st.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391-5003.