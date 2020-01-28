Seal the Sizzle at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille this Valentine’s Day

Houstonians are invited to dine with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille and their special someone this Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2020. For the most romantic day of the year, patrons can enjoy a Rare and Well Done® experience sealed with a sizzle.

Valentine’s Day Special Prix Fixe menu

To begin, patrons can choose one soup or salad including the Lobster Bisque, French Onion Soup, White Bean Pork Chili, Perry’s Signature Wedge Salad, Caesar Salad or the Harvest Salad.

For the main dish, patrons will be able to select one entrée, including the 8-ounce Filet Perry, 14-ounce Prime New York Strip, 14-ounce Prime Ribeye, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, Grilled Salmon with Lemon Dill Butter, Crispy Skin Wild Red Snapper, Lobster Truffle Risotto, Chicken Oscar or Spaghetti Squash Primavera. All entrées, except the Lobster Truffle Risotto and Spaghetti Squash Primavera, are served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Guests then can complete the romantic dinner with Perry’s decadent dessert selections including White Chocolate Cheesecake, Dessert Trio or the Chocolate Crunch.

Cost

The special prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu is $60 per person for reservations at 5:30 p.m. and earlier, and $75 per person for reservations at 5:45 p.m. and later. Appetizer and entrée complements will be available but are not included in the per person price.

Love Big with Valentine’s Day Wine Offering

Perry’s limited-production red blend wine, Big Red, will also be available at special Valentine’s Day only pricing of $35 per glass (regularly $45), or $140 per bottle (regularly $180).

Pork Chop Friday Lunch

The $16 Pork Chop Friday Lunch and full dinner menu will be available until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Hours

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More

Reservations are limited and required.

Please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com or call to make a reservation today. All reservations are limited to a two-hour time period and a credit card is needed to guarantee a table. A $25 cancellation fee for reservations after 4 p.m. will be charged for cancellations made after Feb. 12, 2020.

8-ounce Filet Perry wrapped with applewood-smoked bacon and topped with jumbo lump crab meat

About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since it began as a butcher shop in Houston in 1979. Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants, receiving more than 25 awards in the last year alone. Perry’s prestigious awards include Houstonia’s “10 Best Steakhouses in Houston,” Open Table’s “Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America,” Wine Spectator’s “11 Wine Stars in the Lone Star State, ”Culture Map’s “Top 11 Most Refreshing Happy Hours in Houston,” Houston Press’ “Best Pork Chop” and many more. Featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79, Perry’s specializes in a Rare and Well Done® experience, currently operating 17 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Denver, Birmingham, Miami and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. Perry’s is reinventing the American grille experience with the debut of its newest concept in Austin, CARVE American Grille. Featuring smoke, live-fire, and wood-grilling techniques, CARVE’S menu includes custom-cut steaks, wood-fired pizzas, and smoky signatures from drinks to desserts. For more information and updates on Perry’s Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.