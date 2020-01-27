Fulshear Book Clubs Announce February Reading Selections

Share your love of reading with other book lovers at one of the book clubs that meet monthly at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. New members are always welcome.

The next meeting of the Fulshear Book Club will take place on Monday, February 17, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is We Were the Lucky Ones, written by Georgia Hunter. This book club meets on the 3rd Monday of every month.

The Fulshear Night Readers Guild will meet on Monday, February 24, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Still Alice, written by Lisa Genova.

Anyone interested in joining these literary-review clubs is invited to attend. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Sim